NAMM 2022: Reverend goes Metallic Silver Freeze on three models for 25th anniversary

NAMM 2022: Reverend Guitars has a special Metallic Silver Freeze finish to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style. This year fans will be able to pick up either the Six Gun HPP, Sensei Jr. or Decision P. bass in the shiny new finish.

You may also remember the Metallic Silver Freeze finish from when it was released for Billy Corgan’s signature Z-One electric guitar earlier on.

The special range of instruments also come with a special XXV inlay at the 12th fret, which pops nicely against their ebony fretboards.

The Six Gun HPP is a korina-bodied instrument with a roasted maple neck. It comes loaded with two P-90s in the middle and neck position, as well as a bridge humbucker. These route to a five-way selector, master volume, tone and bass contour control. It also has a Wilkinson wvs50 IIK vibrato bridge.

The Sensei Jr. packs a single 9A5 P-90 pickup in the bridge position and a TOM bridge for no-frills performance. It has volume, tone and bass contour knobs to adjust your sound. Its body is korina, as well as its three-piece neck.

The Decision P Bass – which can be seen as a distant and more angular relative to the Fender P Bass – is also Korina-bodied, with a P-blade neck pickup and a Jazz Bomb bridge pickup to offer a wide variety of usable tones.

Reverend has yet to announce any pricing information for the guitars, but stay tuned for more on them.