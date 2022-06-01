NAMM 2022: SolidGoldFX reinvents its Fuzz Face-inspired If 6 Was 9 Pedal with smart controls

NAMM 2022: Canadian pedal brand SolidGoldFX has announced a new and improved version of its original If 6 Was 9 BC183 Silicon Fuzz pedal. Drawing inspiration from the Dunlop Fuzz Face pedal, the latest unit provides a whole host of new features.

The latest design to receive the refresh treatment, the new features now added to the pedal all make the unit a more versatile addition to any pedalboard. Taking users into a new range of territories where the original model was unable to go, the brand states that it aims to give users both “ a happy medium between the potentially mushy compression of germanium and the brash sawmill-like fuzz of silicon” with the latest design.

Upgrades to the unit include, most notably, the top-mounted jacks, making for a more compact design that allows for more space on the pedalboard. In addition, SolidGoldFX has made the pedal increasingly wah-friendly, expanding the control setup with a Saturate dial to trim input gain, thus enabling it to coincide with a wah pedal and a variable voltage pump.

A soft-relay footswitch is also now included, as well as the capability to select internal voltages between 5V and 15V DC. By incorporating this voltage dial alongside the Bias knob, users can tune the fuzz with more ease than before; no longer having to rely on a battery.

Other features on the latest model include Fuzz for the level of distortion, Volume to control the output levels and, finally, a three-way switch to alter the body of the sound, providing Treble Boost, Fat and Classic modes.

The latest version of the If 6 Was 9 pedal is available now for $199.

Find out more on SolidGoldFX’s website.