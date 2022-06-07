NAMM 2022: On the fence about relicing? Here are some stick-on relic patches by Phil X

NAMM 2022: To relic or not to relic, that is the question. And Phil X might just have the answer. In collaboration with the guitarist, Inzane Skins have launched a series of stick-on patches that can help your instrument achieve the relic’d look as and when you like.

The musician took to Instagram to share the new product at this weekend’s NAMM show, writing “If you’re at namm stop by booth 4325 & say hey to my buddy John at @inzaneskins. They do full body adhesives to totally change the look of your guitar.”

“We recently came up with these patches for those that want a worn/ distressed look without actually beating, filing &/or sanding the shit out of your guitar. Easily removable as well in case you want to switch it up.”

Advertisement

As expected, fans in the comments section went wild following the announcement. Several relic enthusiasts were thrilled at the idea of a temporary relic for those looking to try out the look while camp anti-relic dialed the teasing up to eleven.

One user likened the stickers to “putting eyelashes on cars” while another pointedly commented that “this looks like a Chibson ad”.

Relic’ing is controversial, to say the least, in the world of guitar. Those who love it say it’s an aesthetic choice just like any other, while others have condemned the practice, calling it tacky and pretentious.

Admittedly, it’s hard not to think of bullet decals for cars when one looks at these almost comic-looking relic stickers. However, for those still on the fence about whether or not to stick their guitars to the sanding block, these patches from Inzane Skins might just scratch that relic itch, if only for a little while.