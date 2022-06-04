NAMM 2022: Takamine announces limited-edition 60th anniversary guitar and six new affordable G-Series guitars

NAMM 2022: Takamine has announced a limited-edition 60th anniversary guitar alongside 6 new additions to its affordable G-Series line of guitars.

The Japanese guitar maker’s The 60TH limited edition 60th anniversary guitar will be made available at select Takamine dealers later this year, with only 60 individually numbered units up for purchase worldwide.

According to Takamine, The 60TH is based on an early design that was adapted with a classical body to an x-braced concert steel string, and features a distinctive cutaway. The top, back, and sides are made of highly-figured Hawaiian koa with a unique three-piece bracing made of ebony sandwiched with spruce that was hand-shaped and shaved by Takamine master luthiers Noriharu Sakurai and Toru Hirokawa.

Takamine also claims that the bracing has allowed them to reduce the weight by more than 20%, which they say results in more top vibration sensitivity for a rich vibrant tone. The guitar is fitted with a mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard and features an authenticated genuine diamond inlaid on the headstock, with the diamond motif repeated in Takamine’s logo to signify their anniversary.

The 60TH comes with Takamine’s new CTF-2N preamplifier with the brand’s early FET preamp model, known as the ‘Brownie’. The preamp is 2-band EQ capable and has been designed for easy battery access with a chromatic tuner and a notch filter.

Takamine has also expanded their affordable G Series line with six new guitar models. The GLD11E and GLN11E sport dreadnought and NEX “mini jumbo” shapes respectively with okoume top, back, and sides, while the GLD12E and GLN12E are similar models with a spruce top and okoume back and sides.

All four models feature Takamine’s TP-3G electronics with 3-band EQ and a chromatic

tuner, and have begun shipping.

The other two models, the GD35CE PW and 12-string GD35CE-12 PW, are dreadnought cutaway guitars that will begin shipping later this year and feature a solid spruce top with sapele back and sides with black binding.

The Pearl White finished guitars sport an abalone rosette, and a mahogany neck with laurel fingerboard. Electronics-wise, they come with the TP-3G preamp system with 3-band EQ, volume, and built-in tuner.