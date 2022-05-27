NewsGear

NAMM 2022: TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 brings TonePrint pedals to a compact multi-effects

With an onboard tuner and a looper based on TC’s Ditto line, this could be a solid multi-effects for players with little ’board space to spare.

By Daniel Seah
TC Electronic Plethora X3
Image: TC Electronic

NAMM 2022: TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 multi-effects offers the same range of powerful effects and features as its larger five-slot sibling, but in a more compact form for players wanting to save on precious pedalboard space.

The range of effects on Plethora X3 are a little more focused than your average multi-effects pedal, and this is because the Plethora X3 gives you the exact algorithms from 15 of TC Electronic’s TonePrint pedals.

So while there aren’t generic drive effects onboard, what you will find is a selection of high-quality delay, reverb, modulation, phase and pitch shifting effects. And these can be fine-tuned through the TonePrint App through bluetooth, where you can also download artist signature tones and more.

Through the Mash function, each footswitch can also operate as a convenient expression pedal, further saving you space if you don’t need a rocker-expression on your board.

The full list of effects included on Plethora X3 below:

  1. Helix Phaser
  2. Viscous Vibe
  3. Tape Deck Looper
  4. Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb
  5. Flashback 2 Delay
  6. Sub N Up Octaver
  7. Brainwaves Pitch Shifter
  8. Corona Chorus
  9. Hypergravity Compressor
  10. Mimiq Doubler
  11. Vortex Flanger
  12. Pipeline Tap Tremolo
  13. Quintessence harmony
  14. Sentry Noise Gate
  15. Shaker Vibrato
  16. Alter Ego Vintage Echo

Plethora X3 also includes a host of handy utilities, an onboard tuner and speaker simulator for going direct, and most notably a looper based on TC’s Ditto Looper pedal.

Watch the trailer for TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 below:

TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 is available now at $309.

Learn more at tcelectronic.com

