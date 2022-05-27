NAMM 2022: TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 brings TonePrint pedals to a compact multi-effects

NAMM 2022: TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 multi-effects offers the same range of powerful effects and features as its larger five-slot sibling, but in a more compact form for players wanting to save on precious pedalboard space.

The range of effects on Plethora X3 are a little more focused than your average multi-effects pedal, and this is because the Plethora X3 gives you the exact algorithms from 15 of TC Electronic’s TonePrint pedals.

So while there aren’t generic drive effects onboard, what you will find is a selection of high-quality delay, reverb, modulation, phase and pitch shifting effects. And these can be fine-tuned through the TonePrint App through bluetooth, where you can also download artist signature tones and more.

Through the Mash function, each footswitch can also operate as a convenient expression pedal, further saving you space if you don’t need a rocker-expression on your board.

The full list of effects included on Plethora X3 below:

Helix Phaser Viscous Vibe Tape Deck Looper Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb Flashback 2 Delay Sub N Up Octaver Brainwaves Pitch Shifter Corona Chorus Hypergravity Compressor Mimiq Doubler Vortex Flanger Pipeline Tap Tremolo Quintessence harmony Sentry Noise Gate Shaker Vibrato Alter Ego Vintage Echo

Plethora X3 also includes a host of handy utilities, an onboard tuner and speaker simulator for going direct, and most notably a looper based on TC’s Ditto Looper pedal.

Watch the trailer for TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 below:

TC Electronic’s Plethora X3 is available now at $309.

Learn more at tcelectronic.com