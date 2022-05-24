NAMM 2022: Two Notes ReVolt pedals are tube-driven, analogue amp sims for guitar and bass

NAMM 2022: Two Notes has unveiled its all-new Revolt Series, showcasing two new analogue amp simulators for guitar and bass.

READ MORE: The story of The Pikasso Guitar

These new offerings are set to give players a pure, foundation tone and will be making their debut at NAMM 2022. Each comes with three channels, dubbing them “Triple Threats”.

The three, tonally distinct channels on ReVolt Guitar are inspired by a Fender Bassman 100, a Marshall JMP Superlead and a Soldano SLO 100. It also comes loaded with drive and boost, with an OD-Boost circuit and footswitch which allows you to tap into your active channel and customise your harmonics and clarity.

Advertisement

There’s also an FX Loop and MIDI In/Out for easy integration and it comes with a lifetime licence to Wall of Sound.

For bassists, the tones on offer for the ReVolt Bass are inspired by an Ampeg SV ‘76, a Marshall 1992 JMP Superbass Mark II and a custom high-gain bass amp. You can also play with the best of both worlds by bringing your dry DI signal and tuned distortion together through the Modern Drive channel, which blends wet and dry signals with precision.

There are three different ways of bringing ReVolt into your rig. You can go direct if you wish, or for total integration, you can switch on the four-cable mode and add three pristine channels to your amp head. Lastly, a Hybrid setup – you can hook-up ReVolt to your amps FX return to get the best out of its power amplifier with the natural colour of your cab.

The ReVolt Series’ FX return and front-loading capability offer versatile options when it comes to getting the best from your pedal collection, too.

The ReVolt Series can be found at NAMM 2022 on the Two Notes booth, Hall D, Booth #5239 and is set to retail at £349.

Current availability is slated for September 2022 with pre-orders available immediately. You can find out more here.