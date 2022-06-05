NAMM 2022: Two Notes unveils GENOME, new software loaded with over 500 virtual guitar and bass cabinets

NAMM 2022: Two Notes has unveiled GENOME: Their latest cab-emulator plug-in which provides over 500 virtual guitar and bass cabinets.

GENOME is also set to offer a variety of studio effects that can be applied to either an amplifier or preamplifier to heighten its tone, according to Two Notes. It has a player-focused guitar-centric interface and DynIR technology – a tool used for creating an authentic emulation of guitar and bass cabinets.

The plug-in’s DynIR tech works via 160,000 studio-grade IR files that can be adjusted to the needs with the goal of creating a crisp tone. There are over 500 virtual guitar and bass cabinets, recording environments and microphones to choose from. Per cabinet, users have access to eight mics and 10,000 mic positions, so you can really emulate that perfected, real-life set up.

Advertisement

The plug-in also includes eight independent channels with optional dual-lanes. In terms of studio effects in GENOME, users can toy with dynamic control modulation, spatial effects and corrective processing.

You can take a look at the preview video below for an idea on how GENOME works:

For compatibility and set up, GENOME aims to keep things simple: If you’re using an outright in-the-box setup, GENOME can be used as your post-virtual-amp plugin. And for those with a collection of physical amps, Two Notes says their Captor or Captor X can be used to line the DI signal into your DAW. When it comes to pedal boards, you can disable your cab sim and hook up to your DAW to let GENOME do its thing if you wish.

You can find out more on their website here and get your hands on GENOME first by registering for its testing phase in September. The price is set to be $29.99.