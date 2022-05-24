NAMM 2022: Universal Audio announces UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators

NAMM 2022: Universal Audio has announced three new stompboxes (following on from its initial offering of pedals), the UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators. These amp emulators capture three iconic vintage amps into a trio of compact boxes to add to your pedal board.

Built upon powerful dual-engine processing and Universal Audio’s extensive experience in modelling expertise, the UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators feature stunning sonic authenticity to each respective original amp. So, what’s on offer?

In the line up we have the Dream ‘65 Reverb Amplifier, modelled on the black-panel Fender Deluxe Reverb, used by countless artists including The Beatles, Muddy Waters, Elvis Costello, and many more. It offers a bold, clean tone as well as some spring reverb for those hunting for that perfect airy sound.

Advertisement

Secondly, we have the Ruby ‘63 Top Boost Amplifier, modelled on the VOX AC-30. the iconic UK valve amp that defined the sound of the British Invasion, treasured by Queen, Radiohead, and U2. This stompbox gives complex, harmonically-rich overdrive, breezy cleans and some classic vibrato too.

And finally, the Woodrow ‘55 Instrument Amplifier, modelled on the Fender Tweed Deluxe, as used by Neil Young, Chuck Berry, and The Eagles. This rustic-looking box comes packed with grungy distortion and a contrasting sweet clean.

Overall, this new trio of vintage veterans is ideal for those who love the classic amps but fancy the convenience of a compact direct solution. Each amp emulator includes a speaker cabinet, mic, and room tones derived from the award-winning OX Amp Top Box. There’s also classic speaker and cabinet combinations, custom boosts and circuit mods as well as exclusive artist-designed presets and pedal customization via the UAFX Control mobile app, available for both iPhone and Android.

Each stompbox lists for $399. To find out more, head over to uaudio.com.