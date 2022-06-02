NAMM 2022: Walrus Audio unveils Lore, a lush reverse soundscape generator

NAMM 2022: Walrus Audio has announced Lore, a reverb and delay pedal with a focus on reversed sounds and expansive ambient soundscapes.

The pedal’s sounds are generated by two DSP chips, providing the reverb and reverse delay engines. How these operate and interact with each other is determined with the five-position Program rotary knob. The programs are as follows:

Reverse Delay into Reverse Reverb Reverse Delay into Octave Up Reverb Reverse Delay into Octave Down Reverb Reverse Reverb into Forward Reverb Pitch Delay into Pitch Delay

Alongside the DSP chips, there are also two analogue feedback paths, controlled by the feedback and regen knobs, that provide a more organic feel to the pedal’s self-interaction. Other controls include knobs for tone, wet/dry mix, modulation depth (modulation rate is adjusted with this same knob with the bypass switch held down), time and the special X knob which varies its function depending on the program.

Holding down the tap-tempo footswitch also induces a momentary rise or dive effect for the delay/reverb time, allowing for some gliding strangeness to be introduced to your soundscapes.

Hear the pedal in action with Walrus Audio’s own demo below.

The Lore is a mono effect, and comes in a muted green enclosure with some rather lovely artwork of a bright full moon and a forest spirit by David Hüttner, sure to inspire some ethereal and otherworldly soundscapes.

The pedal lists for £285 / $299. Find out more at walrusaudio.com.