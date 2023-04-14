NAMM 2023: Dean reveals USA Custom Shop Kerry King Signature Overlord

The second Artist Series collaboration with the Slayer guitarist.

NAMM 2023: Dean Guitars has revealed its second Kerry King signature guitar in the form of the new Dean USA Custom Shop Kerry King Signature Overlord.

The second Artist Series collaboration with the Slayer guitarist sees Dean offering a completely handmade guitar with a solid mahogany body and maple top finished in Dark Gray. The guitar features a set-thru 3-piece maple neck with a custom Kerry King C-shaped neck profile, and boasts a 12-inch fretboard radius with 24 jumbo frets.

The neck also boasts handcrafted Slayer-inspired pearl custom inlays alongside LED fret markers that take dim stage environments to mind. The guitar is equipped with a Sustainiac neck pickup and an EMG 81 with PA2 Preamp Booster pickup at the bridge, with Volume, PA2 Booster on/off, 3-way toggle, Tone, Sustainiac on/off with mode switch, and a 25K pot to allow for better tone control.

Other notable appointments include King’s own Kahler KFK Tremolo System, as well as Grover 18:1 tuners and custom KK Dunlop signature strings. The Dean USA Custom Shop Kerry King Signature Overlord is set to retail at $6499 and comes with a custom hardshell case.