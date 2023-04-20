logo
NAMM 2023: Donner introduces ultra-lightweight HUSH-X headless guitar 

The HUSH-X builds upon its HUSH-I model, which was announced at NAMM 2022.

 
Donner HUSH-X

Image: Donner

NAMM 2023: Donner has introduced the latest model in its ultra-portable “silent guitar” HUSH line up, the HUSH-X.

The HUSH guitars are as lightweight as a laptop, according to Donner, and are described as beginner friendly. This model comes with a gig bag, earphones, strap, tuner, three Allen wrenches, picks, and 9v battery included to help those who are just starting out.

The HUSH-X has a matte finish on the neck with a graduated asymmetrical shape, similar to the HUSH-I, for “a comfortable grip and fast playing”. It has a 25.5” (648 mm) scale length and features a fingerboard made of HPL with a compound radius of 10”-14” and 22 medium-sized frets.

Donner HUSH-X
Image: Donner

There’s a dual-action truss rod, and it’s equipped with a humbucker bridge pickup and an Alnico-V style single-coil neck pickup for that warm tone. The controls on this headless, compact model include three-position flat switching and a 2-in-1 volume/tone knob.

It also hosts an Active/Passive switch to enhance the HS pickup configuration when plugged in with earphones using the 3.5mm jack output. The HUSH-X also has a Donner patented Headless Tuning System and Full Block 6-Saddle Fixed Bridge, which should allow for easy string changes and tuning.

For portability, the outer body of the guitar can be removed using a push-and-pull mechanism.

Take a closer look in the video below from the 3 minutes, 45 seconds mark:

At the NAMM show, Donner also unveiled new colourways for its HUSH-I model, including Black and Sunburst finishes.

Availability and pricing appears yet to be confirmed. Find out more at idonner.eu.

