NAMM 2023: Eastman’s Juliet LA comes in a striking Celestine Blue finish

NAMM 2023: Eastman has introduced a new version of the Juliet electric guitar it launched at last year’s NAMM – the Juliet LA comes dressed in a striking Celestine Blue Truetone Gloss finish.

Juliet LA keeps the major features of the original with a lightweight one-piece Okoume body that’s “sculpted for maximum comfort and playability” and an original offset body design by head designer Otto D’Ambrosio. What’s new – aside from the new finish – is an inlaid pickguard that highlights the guitar’s curves (and pairs with the earlier released Romeo LA).

Other premium features include a pair of Seymour Duncan Radiator Phat Cat P-90s with gold foil covers, Göldo K-line locking tuners to keep the instrument in tune, a Göldo Les Trem system with Göldo 3-Point Vario “moving” bridge to limit top contact, and allow for “maximum articulation, sustain, and resonance”.

According to Pepijn ‘t Hart, Eastman’s fretted international sales and product development manager, the idea for Juliet to come in the striking Celestine Blue with matching headstock came in a dream. “It’s just so striking on Juliet, we had to do this version for LA,” he said

D’Ambrosio added: “The Seymour Radiator P90’s and the Göldo tremolo are a match made in guitar heaven.”

Last year, we reviewed the Bigsby version of the Juliet and described it as “a beautifully made all-round player that nails the essentials of high-end guitars costing way more.”

The Juliet LA is available now at $1,999 / €1,8799 / £1,659. Learn more at the Eastman Guitars website.