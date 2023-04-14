NAMM 2023: Ernie Ball reveals Tosin Abasi’s six-string Kaizen model

The six-string model retains most of the seven-string’s appointments.

NAMM 2023: The highly anticipated six-string model of Tosin Abasi’s radical Kaizen guitars was revealed at NAMM 2023.

A year after its debut as a seven-string guitar at NAMM 2023, Ernie Ball Music Man has finally revealed the six-string version of the guitar designed by Animals As Leaders’ Abasi. The six-string Kaizen retains most of the seven-string’s appointments, and is available in the same multi-scale design that ranges from 24.75” to 25.5”.

The guitar boasts the same custom-designed alder body and roasted figure maple neck, as well as the Infinity Radius ebony fingerboard. Ernie Ball has claimed that the fingerboard’s strategically crafted conical radius also utilises the uniquely placed dot inlays to create better fingerboard visibility with increased comfort.

Hardware-wise, the six-string model also sports a modern Music Man tremolo system, Steinberger Locking Gearless tuners and a set of Music Man Custom Wound pickups in the HT Bridge humbucker and Offset Mini Neck humbucker. Both pickups are wired to a three-way selector switch, with master volume and tone knobs rounding out the tone controls.

The six-string model is available in standard Apollo Black, with Indigo, Mint and Chalk in limited quantities of 60 per colour. It is also slightly cheaper than the seven-string model, retailing at $3,799.

More information is available on Ernie Ball’s website.