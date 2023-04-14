NAMM 2023: Godin launches Multiac Mundial Series acoustic guitar

The ultra-light guitar has been given a more modern look.

NAMM 2023: Godin Guitars has revealed a new addition to its range of Multiac acoustic guitars dubbed the Multiac Mundial series.

The nylon string Multiac Mundial features an updated, modernised look, and an ultra-light construction with a Silver Leaf Maple body, Cedar top and Spanish Cedar neck. The hollow-body guitar also comes equipped with the Godin Double Source Custom preamp found on their Encore models, which allows players to mix the undersaddle pickup with the two body sensors in the guitar.

Available in Arctik Blue, Aztek Red, Ozark Cream, Kanyon Burst, the Multiac Mundial features a 16″ fingerboard radius with 22 frets, and Graphtech nuts.

More information is available on Godin Guitars’ website.