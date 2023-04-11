NAMM 2023: LR Baggs reveal the high-fidelity acoustic bridge plate pickup system

You can convert your acoustic into an electro-acoustic using the peel and stick HiFi bridge plate pickup system.

NAMM 2023: LR Baggs has unveiled the high-fidelity acoustic bridge plate pickup system that pairs dual bridge plate sensors with high-fidelity electronics.

The Hi-Fi system can be connected to any acoustic guitar, to be turned into an electro-acoustic instrument.

The pickup system uses LR Baggs proprietary contact sensors that install on the bridge plate of the guitar to provide an accurate representation of the instrument in feel, frequency response, and string balance.

The acoustic plate has a peel-and-stick installation which according to the manufacturer, hope to preserve the integrity of the user’s instrument bridge plate without negatively altering the acoustic tone.

The Hi-Fi acoustic bridge feature sound hole mounted tone and volume controls which can be controlled with the thumb while playing.

You can watch a Bob Minner showcasing the HiFi Bridge Plate below:

LR Baggs has also provided a tutorial on how to install the pickup system, but they recommend it to be installed by a professional.

They have noted that you also need to check the compatibility of the guitar before installing the system, as the bridge needs to correctly fit the plate pickup system otherwise it will not work.

For more information about installation, you can watch the video below:

A price for the HiFi Bridge Plate has not yet been disclosed, but the pickup system will be available to ship from 1 May 2023.

For more information, you can head to LRBaggs.com.