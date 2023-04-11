NAMM 2023: Martin launches its first Junior Bass acoustic models and a Junior StreetMaster

Featuring junior-sized bodies and short-scale necks that offer plenty of portability without sacrificing tone.

NAMM 2023: Martin Guitar has announced several exciting additions to its award-winning Junior series with the first Junior Bass models, Jr. Bass strings, and a new 000CJR-10E StreetMaster.

Instruments from the brand’s Junior Series are slightly smaller than their full-sized ones, but you won’t have to sacrifice tone or volume for comfort and playability, says Martin.

Martin DJR-10E Bass

First up is the 4-stringed sibling to Martin’s DJr-10E guitar.

The DJR-10E acoustic-electric bass is ideal if you love to write and practice on an unplugged bass but also need the option to plug it in to record or play live with your band. It features a spruce top, sapele back and sides for those thumping tones, while the bass’ shorter 24” scale length and high-performance taper D Junior neck in satin finish helps you keep the rhythm section tight.

Listing at $749, the DJR-10E comes with a Fishman Sonitone BT-1 pickup and is strung with Martin’s dedicated short scale bass strings. The bass is also available as a left-handed model.

Players can choose between a Spruce or Burst finish for those prefer their Bass with some extra pop.

Martin 000CJR-10E Bass

Next up, the 000CJR-10E — as its name suggests — sports a 000 cutaway Junior body to suit players of all sizes. Featuring a spruce top, solid sapele back and sides that offer a balanced tone with plenty of projection, the bass comes with a select hardwood D Junior neck and Richlite fingerboard with Mother-of-pearl inlays to complete the look.

Like the DJR-10E Bass, the 000CJR-10 Bass features 20 frets down its 24-inch scale, and is equipped with a Fishman Sonitone BT-1 pickup. It also comes with Martin short scale bass strings made specifically for this instrument.

The bass lists for $749 and is available in Spruce or a Burst finish.

Martin M4750 Jr Bass Strings

Designed specifically for the Junior Series, Martin’s very own Short Scale Acoustic Bass Strings feature phosphor bronze wrap on a nylon core for enhanced playability, full note projection, and tuning stability.

Available in .045, .056, .071, .096 gauges, these strings will cost you $29.99.

Martin 000CJR-10E StreetMaster

The 000CJR-10E StreetMaster is a junior-sized auditorium style acoustic-electric guitar featuring a distinctive, distressed look. Said to be “super-comfortable and playable” thanks to its size and high-performance neck taper, the instrument’s all-sapele body construction is complete with a lovely satin finish.

Meanwhile, the use of Fishman Sonitone electronics also adds to the guitar’s natural and dynamic sound.

The 000CJR-10E StreetMaster lists for $749 and is shipped with a soft gig bag.

Learn more at martinguitar.com