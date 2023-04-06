NAMM 2023: Martin unveils a limited-edition bitcoin guitar, one designed by CEO Thomas Ripsam and more

With NAMM 2023 just around the corner, Martin is once again spicing things up with the release of six swanky-looking limited edition acoustic guitars, including one designed by the brand’s CEO Thomas Ripsam.

Martin CEO 10

Limited to just 100 units, the CEO 10 is Ripsam’s first-ever Martin design effort. To start, the 000-14 fret acoustic is crafted with Guatemalan rosewood, with its top and bracing made from FSC Certified European spruce, and a 1933 ambertone finish to complete the look.

It comes also with a Vintage Deluxe neck, gold open-gear tuners and custom headplate inlay on Guatemalan rosewood. Other features include European flamed maple binding throughout, a compensated bone saddle, bone bridge pins with abalone dots on an ebony bridge, and an ebony fingerboard with Foden-style abalone inlay.

At a listed price of $8,999, each model includes a label signed by Martin CEO Thomas Ripsam and numbered in sequence.

Martin D-Robert Goetzl 6 (Rabbit)

If loud and artsy are your thing, look no further than the D-Robert Goetzl 6 designed in partnership with artist Robert Goetzl. Featuring original hand-painted artwork inspired by the Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit, the guitar comes in full-gloss finished East Indian rosewood back and sides with a Sitka spruce top and forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing for a “full and balanced sound”.

Other appointments include an ebony fingerboard and bridge, a stylized script logo on the headstock, as well as a paper label signed by the artist.

The guitar is listed at a price of $11,999.

Martin OM Biosphere

Featuring more Robert Goetzl artwork and a name that’s not so much musical instrument as it is scienc-y things, the OM Biosphere is what Martin describes as “a call to action on climate change”.

In a show of support for the preservation and replenishment of coral reefs, the guitar’s top is adorned with colourful artwork depicting an ocean scene, says the brand. And true to its motto, the OM Biosphere is 100% FSC-certified and only the second plastic-free guitar in production today, preceded by Martin’s 00L Earth guitar.

Listing at a price of $2,299, the instrument also comes with a sustainable gig bag made from hemp.

Martin D-42 Bitcoin

Next up, the D-42 Bitcoin — as its name suggests — was created by the acoustic giant as a “nod to the latest global currency”. Sporting a Guatemalan rosewood back and sides and an Englemann spruce top, the guitar’s defining feature comes in the form of a one-ounce, solid-gold token coin embedded in its headstock. There’s also Bitcoin inlays on the instrument’s fretboard and headstock just in case you need a conversation starter with the crypto bro at your next gig.

The D-42 Bitcoin is the priciest of the bunch, coming in at a listed price of $18,999.

Martin D-28 Klaus Voormann

Rounding off the guitar lineup is the D-28 Klaus Voormann. Martin’s latest take on this workhorse model favoured by features original artwork by Voormann (and his son Maxi), who won a Grammy Award for his work on The Beatles’ Revolver album cover.

The guitar’s facade symbolises “peace through music”, with white doves seemingly carrying away various musical instruments with long, flowing strings. Klaus’s and Maxi’s signatures also feature on the unit.

Similar to the D-42 Bitcoin, the Martin D-28 Klaus Voormann lists for a price of $18,999.

Martin Goetzl 0 Tenor Uke

Finally, we have the Goetzl 0 Tenor Ukulele — a “playable collector’s item” once again featuring hand-painted, Hawaiian-themed artwork by artist Robert Goetzl.

At its core, the ukulele is crafted with sinker mahogany that was reclaimed from a river bottom in Belize. The wood creates a warm tone that Martin claims offers more harmonical complexity than regular mahogany due to its denser nature. Each unit also comes with a paper label signed by the artist.

For those interested, the Goetzl 0 Tenor Uke is listed at a price of $9,999.

Learn more at martinguitar.com