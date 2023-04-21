NAMM 2023: Nux reveals new Core Series affordable pedals

NAMM 2023: Nux has introduced a host of new Core Series pedals that promise affordable value alongside innovative function.

Among the highlights of the collection include the Nux Metal Core Deluxe MKII, which packs three instantly recognisable high-gain amp models in its compact enclosure. Players will be able to use the Duo Rect amp model, based on the Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier, the Fireman, which was inspired by the Friedman BE-100, and VH 4, which takes after the Diezel VH4.

The $99 pedal offers IR out and TSAC-HD modeling, and packs some true value-for-money features in true-bypass and auto-saving parameters into three models. Those interested in fine-tuning the tones will also be able to do so using a mobile app and computer editor software.

Also of note is the Mod Core Deluxe MKII, which offers a variety of iconic modulations. Among the noteworthy modulations are the Boss CE-1-based CE 1, the ST.CH which takes inspiration from the MXR Stereo Chorus, and the Dunlop Uni-Vibe-inspired U-Vibe. Also included are the SCF modulation based on TC Electronic’s SCF Stereo Chorus Flanger, and the MXR Phase 100-inspired PH-100.

The Mod Core Deluxe MKII offers Normal, Advanced and Parallel routing options, and packs a Smart Tap Tempo function with analog dry signal for low noise and zero latency.

Other notable pedals include the MIDI connectivity-friendly Loop Core Stereo, the Verb Core reverb, and the Time Core Deluxe delay, pedal. More information is available on the Nux website.