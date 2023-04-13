NAMM 2023: Seagull Guitars launches retro S6 Collection 1982 acoustic

Seagull Guitars has marked its 41st anniversary with the release of the retro-inspired Seagull S6 Collection 1982 dreadnought acoustic.

The S6 Collection 1982 is made entirely in Canada using sustainably sourced wood, and follows the design of the S6 Original with retro S6 features but with a shorter 24.84″ scale. Like Seagull’s contemporary S6, the 1982 features a pressure-tested solid Cedar top with Wild Cherry back and sides, and a natural finish that contributes to a bright, rich and warm tone.

The retro inspiration comes through in the design however, with the guitar boasting key aesthetic elements of the brand’s ’80s design in its a retro-‘80s headstock and Seagull logo.

More information is available on Seagull Guitars’ website.