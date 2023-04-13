NAMM 2023: Takamine unveils new acoustic guitars including a limited LTD2023 Santa Fe 30th Anniversary edition, and six new G Series Guitars

The LTD2023 that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the brand’s Santa Fe series, while the other six new guitar models expand on the G Series.

NAMM 2023: Takamine has revealed new acoustic guitars including the limited LTD2023 Santa Fe 30th Anniversary edition, as well as six G Series Guitars.

Firstly is the LTD2023 that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the brand’s Santa Fe series.

The Takamine LTD2023 features an NEX sized body with a solid dedar top, paired with silky oak back and sides. It also dons an ebony fingerboard which has been inlaid with a Santa Fe motif in turquoise. The rosette and purfling is also inlaid with turquoise, to carry on this southwestern theme.

Other features on the LTD2023 include gold tuners with amber buttons, Takamine’s split bone saddle, and the company’s Palathetic pickup and CTF-2N preamplifier, featuring easy battery access, a chromatic tuner, and a notch filter.

Next is the six new guitar models which expand on the G Series. While the new GLD11E, GLN11E, GLD12E, and GLN12E have begun shipping and available at Takamine dealers now. The new GD35CE PW and GD35CE-12 PW will be available later this year.

The Takamine GLD11E and GLN11E have NEX “mini jumbo” shapes with okoume top, back, and sides. They also feature a shorter 630mm (24.8”) scale. Stage amplification is achieved through Takamine’s TP-3G electronics that feature 3-band EQ and chromatic tuner.

The new GLD12E and GLN12E are similar models with spruce tops and okoume back and sides, alongside a short scale. They also feature the TP-3G electronics. All four of these guitars come in Natural Satin finish.

Finally is the new GD35CE PW and 12-string GD35CE-12 PW, that both come in a Pearl White finish. These cutaway guitars offer a solid spruce top, and sapele back and sides with black binding. Alongside this is a abalone rosette, and a mahogany neck with laurel fingerboard. They also feature the TP-3G preamp system with 3-band EQ, volume, and built-in tuner.

For more information about the limited LTD2023 Santa Fe 30th Anniversary edition, as well as six G Series Guitars, you can head to ESPTakamine.com