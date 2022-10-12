Nancy Wilson of Heart to sell used gear on Reverb, including SG used to play Barracuda

Heart’s Nancy Wilson is selling gear she used to perform the band’s hits such as Barracuda and Crazy On You.

Beginning 19 October, fans will be able to purchase her used gear from The Official Nancy Wilson of Heart Reverb Shop which includes a collection of over two dozen items, including guitars, amps, and keyboards.

Most prominently, Wilson’s Gibson SG from the late 1960s that was her guitar of choice for live versions of the hit song Barracuda will be available to buyers.

“It’s travelled really far with me and we’ve done a lot of stages and shows together,” she said of the guitar. “You might recognise this Marine Corps symbol here that I used to flash after Barracuda at the end of shows. My dad was a military man, and there’s pictures of me saluting at a lot of shows. This guitar is one true hero.”

You can watch the video below where Wilson talks about the gear she’s set to sell:

All gear that will be sold via the official shop has been certified by DEFINITIVE Authentic, which works directly with world-renowned artists to protect, preserve, certify, and exhibit their artefacts. The shop features a notable collection of rare, vintage, and prototype guitars, as well as other gear that has travelled with Wilson across the globe.

There’s a pre-factory Paul Reed Smith 12-string prototype with a dragon inlay available that is one-of-a-kind, which Wilson says is “one of the coolest guitars” she’s ever owned. A 1957 Fender Stratocaster that’s been on stages around the world will also be up for grabs and a late-‘70s David Petschulat Mini Les Paul which is only one of several made, according to Wilson.

There’s a Duncan Quattro from the mid-‘80s and a TV Jones Spectrasonic with a red and white finish, with a Bigsby vibrato that was also often used to play Barracuda live going up for sale too.

You can sign up for email alerts to be notified when the shop goes live on reverb.com.