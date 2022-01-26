Neck-through shred machines for under $800: Jackson’s 18-strong 2022 product lineup

As part of a huge launch from all the brands under the Fender umbrella, Jackson has unveiled its 2022 product lineup, which includes a new signature model for Arch Enemy’s Jeff Loomis, an expanded X and JS Series and the entirely-new Concept series.

Pro Series Jeff Loomis Soloist SL7

This seven-string S-type’s striking look comes from its sandblasted ash top, which is joined to a basswood body and a through-body three-piece maple neck. The neck is graphite-reinforced, and is topped with a 24-fret ebony fretboard. It has a scale length of 26.5 inches.

Electronics and hardware consist of a pair of active Seymour Duncan Jeff Loomis Signature Blackouts, as well as a Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking vibrato.

Lists for $1699.99 / £1,649 / €1,899

Concept Series

Jackson’s new Concept Series is a high-performance range, packed with premium specifications such as Floyd Rose Original vibratos, Hipshot bridges, Luminlay side dots and a range of high-end pickups.

Concept Series Rhoads RR24 HS

The Rhoads RR24 HS features the offset-V Rhoads shape, with a Floyd Rose Original double-locking vibrato. The three piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement runs through the alder body, and is topped with a 12-16-inch compound bound ebony fretboard with sharkfin inlays.

Electronics consist of a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker in the bridge and a Seymour Duncan Hot Rails SHR-1N in the neck. These are controlled by a three-position pickup toggle switch, a single volume control and a single tone control. It comes finished in white with black pinstripes.

Lists for $1,999.99 / £1,899 / €2,199

Concept Series Rhoads RR24-7

The Concept Series Rhoads RR24-7 is a 26.5-inch-scale seven-string, and is fitted with a pair of Seymour Duncan Distortion 7 pickups. These are joined by a Floyd Rose Original double-locking vibrato.

Construction, like the Rhoads RR24 HS, consists of a three piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement running through the alder body, topped with a 12-16-inch compound bound ebony fretboard with sharkfin inlays.

Lists for $2,199.99 / £2,099 / €2,399

Concept Series Soloist SL Walnut HS

This sleek S-type features a mahogany body with a walnut top, with a neck-through five-piece maple/wenge/maple three-piece neck. This neck is topped with a 12-16-inch compound-radius ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets.

Electronics consist of two direct-mount pickups: a Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B in the bridge and a Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the neck. Once again, there’s a Floyd Rose Original double-locking vibrato.

Lists for $1,999.99 / £1,849 / €2,099

Concept Series Soloist SLAT7P

This seven-string features a multi-scale ranging from 25.5 inches to 27 inches. It features a five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck running through the ash body. There’s a poplar burl top with white binding, with the three/four headstock matching this top. The ebony fretboard has a 12-16-inch radius, and 24 jumbo frets.

Lists for $1,999.99 / £1,899 / €2,199

X Series refresh

X Series Soloist SLA6 DX Baritone

This minimalist guitar’s scale measures in at 26.5 inches – a little more than a regular scale to retain tightness with lower tunings, but without the dramatic increase in fret distance that come with 28- or 30-inch scale. Its graphite-reinforced maple neck runs through the nyatoh body, and is topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard.

It features a six-saddle string-through hardtail bridge, as well as the classic pairing of an EMG 81 in the bridge and an EMG85 in the neck.

Lists for $899.99 / £759 / €889

This guitar comes fitted with two Duncan-designed Jackson high-output humbuckers, as well as a Floyd Rose Special double-locking vibrato. As with the previous guitar, there’s a graphite-reinforced through-body maple neck topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard.

The standard version lists for $699.99 / £639 / €749.

The camo-finished version ($849.99 / £859 / €999) changes the pickups to two Jackson covered humbuckers, while the Crackle version ($899.99 / £859 / €999) replaces the pickups with a what looks like an HSS arrangement. Although, there are actually three humbuckers: a Jackson high-output humbucker in the bridge and Jackson high-output mini rail humbuckers for the middle and neck position.

X Series Dinky

The X Series Dinky has a true HSS layout, with a Jackson humbucker in the bridge and Jackson single-coils in the neck and middle positions. Like the other X-series guitars we’ve seen so far, there’s a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard, although this time the graphite-reinforced maple neck is a bolt-on.

Lists for $599.99 / £579 / €679

X Series Rhoads

This new Rhoads V features a pair of active, covered Jackson high-output humbuckders, a Floyd Rose Special double-locking vibrato alongside. The neck, once again, is a through-body graphite maple reinforced one, topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard.

Lists for $899.99 / £869 / €1,019

X Series Kelly

This guitar features a poplar body, with a through-body graphite maple reinforced neck, topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard. There’s a pair of open-coil Jackson humbuckers, as well as a Floyd Rose Special double-locking vibrato.

Lists for $799.99 / £719 / €839

X Series Warrior

This rather pointy guitar features a poplar body that you could, in a pinch, use to decapitate someone. Failing that, it’s probably best for metal, with its pair of open-coil Jackson humbuckers and Floyd Rose Special double-locking vibrato. Like before, there’s a through-body graphite maple reinforced neck, topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard.

Lists for $749.99 / £759 / €889

X Series Concert Bass

This five-string bass is spec’d for the heavy player, with a 35-inch scale and, of course, a through-body graphite maple reinforced neck, topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard. There’s a Jazz-bass-style pickup in the Bridge position and a P-bass-style pickup in the neck position, although it’s probably located in what you would call the middle position on a bass without 24 frets. The bridge is a Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge.

Lists for $799.99 / £799 / €939

X Series Spectra Bass

This four-string bass guitar runs at a standard 34-inch scale, has a nyatoh body and a through-body graphite maple reinforced neck, topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard. The bridge is a Jackson Himass hardtail.

It also has a pair of passive Jackson humbuckers that can be switched between active and passive, and coil-split with a two-way toggle switch.

Lists for $699.99 / £539 / €629

JS Series Spectra Basses

More affordable still than the X Series, the new JS Series basses from Jackson offer a range of specifications, all in the Spectra body shape.

JS Series Spectra Bass JS3 and JS3V

Coming in either four-string (34-inch scale) or five-string (35-inch scale), this bass packs two medium-output humbuckers thatcan be switched between active and passive, and coil-split with a two-way toggle switch. The bridge is a Jackson Himass hardtail, while the maple neck is bolt-on, and topped with a 24-jumbo-fret 12-16-inch compound radius laurel fingerboard.

Lists for $349.99 / £339 / €399 (four string), $399.99 / £399 / €469 (five string)

JS Series Spectra Bass JS2P

The JS Series Spectra Bass JS2P combines the Spectra bass with a P-bass, offering a jackson Jazz-bass-style pickup in the bridge position and a Jackson P-bass-style pickup in the middle position. These can be switched between active and passive, with the bass-boost control working only in the former. The bolt-on-maple neck has a 12-inch-radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

Lists for $299.99 / £319 / €369