A new generation of Boss Katana amps is on the way with “enhanced features and sound”

The next generation of Katana amplifiers from Boss is coming soon, and the brand says they will offer enhanced features and sound while preserving the “heart and soul” of the Katana series.

Since its launch in 2016, the Katana range has been the go-to for those looking for a starter gigging amp with plenty of volume, with many of them at an affordable price point too.

So far, two generations of the Katana line have been launched, and – as we have noted before in our Katana 50 MkII EX review – the differences between the two ranges were minimal, but still saw some useful polished improvements continuing to establish the humble Katana as a jack of all trades.

It seems the forthcoming MkIII range will continue to step up the features of the Katana line on par with 2024’s amp market, but will continue to keep its original character present. No official release date or even a rough time frame for the launch has yet been provided, but those looking to be the first to get their hands on one can sign up for email updates from Boss.

Teasing the third generation, Boss writes on Instagram, “Advancing the lineage of those earlier models guitar players have come to know and love, 2024’s Gen 3 range preserves the heart and soul of BOSS Katana while delivering enhanced features and sound. We can’t wait to share more exciting news with you!”

Back in March, Boss launched the Katana:Go – an ultra-compact headphone amp that can be used with a guitar or bass without the hassle of pedals and computer interfaces. We rated it an 8/10 in our review for its impressive sound and range of effects.

Be sure to check back at Guitar.com for more news on Katana Gen 3 as we get it.

Find out more about the current Katana range over at Boss.