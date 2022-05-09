New UAFX pedals are rumoured to be coming from Universal Audio

Eagle-eyed fans think that new Universal Audio UAFX pedals are set to be announced, after the manufacturer’s new post on social media.

Universal Audio launched its first UAFX pedals back in 2021 and has since grown quite a following for the highly regarded current line up.

However, in a recent post to Universal Audio’s Instagram story, they shared a few short clips of guitarist Ariel Posen, taken from a longer video titled UAFX Pedal Session. In the clips, a few unrecognisable pedals can be spotted on the ground.

While nothing is confirmed, it has led to a few eagle-eyed people wondering if some new stomp boxes might be coming our way.

In a forum on TheGearPage, user EdgeofBreakup reports that UA has had three names in the category “Guitar Effect Pedals” protected in recent months: Dream 65, Woodrow 55 and Ruby 63. It is very possible that these could be the new names of some UAFX pedals that are in the pipeline.

In the same forum, another TGP user, Coheed, did some detective work and searched the term “guitar amp”, alongside the three respective years and came up with the the 1955 Fender Tweed, the 1963 Fender Bassman and the 1965 Fender Deluxe Reverb.

It might be the case that the “Ruby” in Ruby 63 refers to the red grille cloth of a 1963 Vox AC30 Top Boost, another amp equally if not more iconic than the Fender Bassman. Additionally, Dream 65 could be a 1965 Plexi, rounding out a trio of iconic amplifiers from the 50s and 60s: but we don’t know for sure just yet, as this is all speculative. There’s no official announcement on what Universal Audio has coming up for new releases, but this information has made the prospect of new UAFX pedals pretty real.

Stay tuned to Guitar.com for updates on the new pedals as they happen.