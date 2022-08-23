Noel Gallager confirms August release for new Gibson Custom Shop ES-335 signature

Noel Gallagher has confirmed a 30 August release date for his long-awaited signature Gibson ES-335 signature model.

In a not-particularly-wordy tweet, Gallagher wrote: “Launching 30.08.2022,” tagging it “#Gibson” and “#GibsonCustom”. He attached a photograph of himself playing the guitar. While that doesn’t exactly tell us much, we do now know when the full details of Gallagher’s signature model will be revealed.

The guitar was first confirmed back in May, with a similarly protracted social media post reading simply “August 2022”, and featuring a teaser video.

During an interview with Guitar World in 2015, Gallagher spoke about what his approach to creating a signature would be. He stated: “I’ve been asked and I kinda can’t be fucking bothered. [If] I was to sit down and design a guitar, it would be exactly the same as the one I fucking play.”

He explained why: “My main guitar, my 355, is in no way unique. It hasn’t got any unique, specific features on it. It’s just a fucking great guitar. It sounds great, has great pickups. I mean, what more could you do to a guitar? The guitar itself is really not important. It’s the fucking player, isn’t it?”

The guitar follows Gallagher’s first signature with Gibson, a recreation of his J-150 acoustic. Limited to just 200 pieces and priced at $4,299/£3,799, the guitar featured a sitka spruce top, figured maple back and sides and a hand-rubbed Historic Thin finish.