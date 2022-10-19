Noel Gallagher’s custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul up for sale again

The custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine once dubbed by Noel Gallagher as “the best guitar in the world” is up for sale once again.

The instrument will be going under the hammer at auction house Propstore’s upcoming Best of British Music auction, and is estimated to fetch between £300,000 to £500,000.

A 1997 Oasis interview in Spin magazine featured Gallagher singing the guitar’s praises directly: “That’s the best guitar in the world,” said the musician. “It’s not one of the best guitars, it’s the best guitar.”

“The thing about that guitar is it’s got that extra… You know what I mean?. When you’ve got everything turned all the way up, this one gives you more. It goes to ’11’.”

Made specifically for Gallagher by Gibson’s custom shop in 1997, the guitar featured extensively during recordings and live performances across 1997 and 1998. It was used heavily during the recording of Oasis’ iconic 1997 album Be Here Now. The instrument also accompanied Gallagher on the band’s subsequent Be Here Now mega world tour.

In terms of features, the Les Paul Florentine comprises an ebony fingerboard, a distinctive silver glitter finish, nickel-plated hardware, and a trademark “U” Underworld sticker under the tailpiece, as placed by Gallagher circa June 1997.

The guitar also comes in its original case, with a white “Oasis” stencil and remnants of a “Metalheadz” sticker on the exterior. Metalheadz was a UK drum and bass record label founded by Goldie and Kemistry & Storm, which means it’s likely the sticker was added during the recording of Temper Temper.

Per the listing, the Silver Sparkle “was a treasured possession in the previous owner’s collection for many years” and remains in “very good condition”.

The guitar will be up for grabs on Friday, 4 November.

Learn more at propstoreauction.com