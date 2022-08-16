Novo to release new guitar, the Novo Idris, in partnership with Rhett Shull

Novo is set to release a brand new guitar, the Novo Idris, which it’s worked on with YouTuber and touring pro, Rhett Shull.

Novo, owned by Dennis Fano, has been working with Shull on the model for the last seven months and in a video posted to his YouTube channel, he gives the first close up look at the new model and explains a little bit about how it came to be after originally teasing it on his Instagram.

“About seven months ago I ran an idea past Dennis Fano for this guitar that I wanted, so we started working on this behind the scenes,” Shull states in the video. “And this is it; a new Novo shape called the Idris and this will be coming out later this year, I think sometime in the fall.”

The guitar offers a sunburst finish with vintage scuffs on the bodywork, and there’s still some development work left to complete when it comes to the bridge pickup: “The bridge pickup itself is unpotted and it’s incredibly microphonic so when I’m onstage with my big amp, my Divided By 13, it’s feeding back pretty uncontrollably. I have to stand in a specific spot and I can’t turn the guitar towards the amp at all without it starting to squeal. It’s not like a musical feedback – it’s a pretty ugly feedback. So that’s something we are addressing, I’ve already talked to Dennis about it, and have a good idea of how to fix it.”

After playing some slide on the model he explained, “It’s got a punchy hi-fi sound like especially this gold foil in the neck is really, really high fidelity which works really well for ambient sounds like reverbs and delays, ‘cause there’s so much detail that comes from the neck.”

You can catch the full explanation of the model and a demo at the 16 minute mark of the video below:

No official release date has been shared yet, but you can keep your eye on the Novo website for updates here.