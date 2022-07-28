Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils its first digitally-controlled analogue pedal: Float

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has revealed its latest pedal, Float, which is its first digitally controlled analogue pedal which utilises two independently controllable filters for an array of scorching sounds.

The result of working these two filters together alongside each other aims to create stereo movement, linked reactive elements, and modulations that approach harmonic tremolo and phaser, as well as unlocking classic filter sounds.

Each filter gives control over elements such as cutoff frequency, LFO rate and shape, envelope sensitivity, resonance and volume. There are top-mounted jacks for stereo, parallel mono or series mono operation and a min/max toggle switch to sculpt LFO and envelope range, which can also be synced to link these elements to filter 1 or 2 via another toggle.

There is an expression jack to control the cutoff or rate for each filter too and hidden settings for LFO phase and envelope speed. In play, Float offers shrill high neck sounds and layers of extra sludgy-ness over your distortion. You can watch it in action in the video below:

Design wise, the pedal comes encased in a vintage-esque cream and teal casing and is a pedalboard friendly size. Fans are already declaring that they will be making eliminations on their boards to make space for this new edition, OBNE has earned itself a respectable reputation following the success of its Screen Violence pedal which was awarded 9/10 by us at Guitar.com.

Float is available now for a price of $299 USD, you can find out more here.