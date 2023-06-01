Orange Amps jumps into the Bluetooth speaker game with The Orange Box

Orange Amps has launched itself into the Bluetooth speaker game with the Orange Box, a new portable music player styled after its guitar amps. READ MORE: Zach Bryan kicks fan out of concert for attempting to grab his guitar According to Orange Amps, The Orange Box are the only Bluetooth speakers on the market that […]

Orange Amps has launched itself into the Bluetooth speaker game with the Orange Box, a new portable music player styled after its guitar amps.

READ MORE: Zach Bryan kicks fan out of concert for attempting to grab his guitar

According to Orange Amps, The Orange Box are the only Bluetooth speakers on the market that use both Class D and A/B Analogue amplifiers, providing punchy but smooth audio.

The speaks also include an audio safety feature which continually monitors the volume signal with a flashing warning light when the unit is being driven too hard, indicating overload distortion and possible damage to the speakers.

The Orange Box comes in two different sized. The smaller, more compact speaker is designed to be portable, with a rechargeable battery, and is around the same size as an A4 sheet of paper. It also boasts 15 hours of battery life, with 50 watts of power.

The larger size, known as The Orange Box-L, is only slightly bigger but is not necessarily designed to be portable. Also donning 50 watts of power, the speaker is a mains-powered version and features a large subwoofer.

You can watch Orange’s launch video below:

Both offer EQ dials, so the sound can be altered to fit the room or space the users are in. In addition, the Orange Box, and the Orange Box, are available in the classic orange, and black.

As well as Bluetooth, both sizes of The Orange Box enable users to plug directly into the unit using the aux-cord. The Bluetooth button also doubles as a play/pause function.

The Orange Box is retailing for £275, while the larger version is £315. There is also a carry case available for the smaller speaker, which is an additional £50.

For more information, you can head to OrangeAmps.com