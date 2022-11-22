Origin Effects launches M-EQ DRIVER pedal for subtle boosts to thick overdrive

British brand Origin Effects has launched its M-EQ DRIVER pedal today (22 November), which intends to give users a range of mid-focused tones from subtle boosts to thick overdrive.

Sonically, this pedal is based on the vintage Pultec studio EQ of the 1950s and has been compacted down into a pedal which offers control dials for level, drive, mids and cut. It comes with the Adaptive Circuitry previously introduced in its Halcyon Green Overdrive, which Origin Effects says “allows for a smooth transition from warm overdrive to bright clean tones in response to playing dynamics or guitar volume knob changes”.

There’s a choice of three mid-range frequencies, which Origin Effects says (via a press release) “ensures that you can boost just the right part of your guitar signal and, when pushed harder, can elicit a range of saturation from a classic ‘mid-hump’ overdrive to fierce ‘cocked wah’ distortion”.

Advertisement

The M-EQ DRIVER lets you choose between 0.8, 1.0 and 1.3 KCS (kilocycles per second, like old times) for your mid boost frequencies.

Get a closer look in the video below:

Further features outlined by Origin Effects include:

Transformer-equipped circuitry

Valve-like push-pull output stage

Ultra-high input impedance

High-quality buffered bypass

Premium components throughout

Powered by mains adapter only

Origin Effects’ launched the Halcyon Green Overdrive back in July which was inspired by the TS808 Ibanez Tube Screamer of the 1980s. With it, the brand aimed to achieve the same classic tone low-gain drive, mid-forward voicing and subtle clean signals. However, as opposed to being an exact clone, it aimed to achieve less reliance on your amplifier overdrive tone.

The M-EQ DRIVER is available now from Origin Effects dealers globally with a RRP of £259 ($319), you can find out more at www.origineffects.com.