Italy’s Paoletti Guitars partners with former Fender Master Builder John Cruz for limited-edition model

Paoletti Guitars has teamed up with former Fender Master Builder, John Cruz, for a limited edition model, the Alfa Loft SSS Paoletti – Cruz MasterPiece.

Cruz became a Master Builder with Fender back in 2003. After his dismissal from the brand in 2020 – which followed widespread public backlash after he shared a racist post on social media regarding Black Lives Matter protesters – he launched John Cruz Custom Guitars. His builds have been played by the likes of Slash, U2’s Bono, John Mayer and more.

Just 20 guitars have been manufactured for this new limited run, each one co-made and signed by both Fabrizio Paoletti and Cruz. Built using raw materials, the guitars are “enriched” with Cruz’s “long-experienced, iconic touch” of personalised relic finishes.

The Alfa Loft SSS Paoletti – Cruz MasterPiece is equipped with a Canadian Roasted Maple neck and Maple fingerboard, Tremolo Bridge and Paoletti OEM hardware. In true Paoletti style, the guitar also has an aged chestnut wood body, preserved and reclaimed from old wine barrels.

It has three Paoletti ‘60s single coil walnut pickups, handmade and manufactured entirely in house. According to the brand, each pickup is coated with a wax layer to maintain integrity and to protect from any external interference.

“The first time I met Fabrizio and his creations was 10 years ago, in Bologna – Italy. We both shared stories of how passionate we were about building guitars. I just knew he was a great guy and would become a great builder in the industry,” says Cruz.

“It was not long after that Fabrizio sent me a beautiful Wine Series guitar. I still hold this guitar in my collection as one of my favourite pieces that I own. I am excited for this partner project, to infuse these instruments with my own appreciation and interpretation and contribute [to] creating guitars the customers can be proud of. You are in four good hands.”

Find out more over at Paoletti Guitars. The brand says pricing information is available upon request, though this UK distributor lists it at £7,449.00.