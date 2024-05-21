These guitar picks are encrusted with actual diamonds – and they’re not that expensive, either

A guitar pick is just a thin piece of plastic, and so it’s pretty hard to innovate and advance the design forward, right? Wrong.

New Jersey’s Patoma Music has just launched a new range of guitar picks, encrusted with actual diamonds for an “unmatched grip” found nowhere else in the guitar world. At least that’s what the company promises.

The Original Diamond Grip Pick is available in two lines: The Original Line and sharper-pointed Sharp Line, with 13 thickness options available across the two.

They include, in the Original Line, .60mm Orange, .71mm Vintage White, .88mm Green, 1.0mm Blue, 1.14mm Black, 1.5mm Black and 2.0mm White; and in the Sharp Line, .60mm Orange, .73mm Yellow, .88mm Green, 1.0mm Blue, 1.14mm Purple and 1.5mm Black.

The idea is that each pick features, at its base, a patented non-slip natural diamond grip with approximately one carat of natural diamonds encrusted into it, offering players a “firm and secure grip like no other”.

Handcrafted and manufactured in the US, the body of each pick is made of a strong Delrin plastic which offers “durability and consistent tone”.

They’re encrusted with diamonds, so in guitar pick terms, these don’t come cheap, at $17 apiece. You can, however, save yourself a little by buying a pack of three for $45. Diamonds are forever, though, right? So think of it as an investment in your guitar playing future…

For more information, or to significantly bling out your guitar style, head to Patoma Music.