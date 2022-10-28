These Lego-made effects pedals are being raffled for charity – and they actually work

Andertons and Pedal Pawn have created a collection of unique Lego stompbox replicas in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The UK-based guitar retailer and Pedal Pawn teamed up to recreate some of the most iconic guitar pedals out of Lego, including the Ibanez Tube Screamer and Dunlop Fuzz Face.

Funds raised through the raffle will go directly to the Teenager Cancer Trust – the only charity in the UK dedicated to providing nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

These Lego versions of the Tube Screamer, Rangemaster, Blues Breaker, Fuzz Face, Octavia and Tone Bender pedals are all up for grabs – tickets cost just £5 each.

Perhaps most impressive: Each pedal is fully functioning, and constructed with real Lego bricks (which have been glued together to withstand a hefty stomp to engage the effect).

Tickets are available now and, at the time of writing, ten days remain until the winners are announced. Each person is able to purchase an unlimited tickets for each pedal design, meaning even greater chances of winning and more money going to charity… what’s not to love?

This is far from the first time that Andertons has supported good causes. Earlier this year, the company organised several raffles, each raising money for different charities.

Some of these include raffles to win a Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster, with proceeds going to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, and the chance to win an ESP LTD Iron Cross, also raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Find out more about the pedals and purchase tickets at Andertons’ Raffall page.