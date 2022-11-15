Positive Grid launches Spark x You customisation service for personalised amp grilles

Positive Grid has launched a new personalisation service, Spark x You, which allows users to create custom grilles for their Spark and Spark MINI amps.

Users can choose from a selection of pre-existing designs or make their own from scratch and upload it. Original artwork and photographs can both be used, so if you fancy sticking your band logo on your amp, a picture of your pet or perhaps a dashing selfie, now’s your chance. Users are reminded, however, that copyrighted artwork and designs cannot be used.

Those interested can purchase custom grilles starting from just $25 for a Spark MINI or $35 for a standard Spark. And if you’re not already a Spark owner, you can buy the amps with a custom grille in a handy little bundle, which might be an ideal Christmas gift for any fellow guitarists in your life.

Positive Grid says “Each high-quality custom grille is carefully prepared by hand, then brought to life with state-of-art printers using durable materials–all while maintaining true sonic transparency.”

The Spark Mini earned a 9/10 from us at Guitar.com when we gave it a try back in August, “The Spark Mini removes so many barriers of entry to practise that every home and tour bus in the land would be a better place with one,” we found. “The Spark Mini will make you want to play guitar more, and it’ll make you a better player while you’re at it.”

In fact, it also made the nominees list for The Essential Award for this year’s Guitar.com Awards 2022.

Last month (October), Positive Grid announced the launch of OMNYSS, a collection of amps and effects voiced for “sonic disruption”, powered by the Bias FX 2 software platform.

Find out more and start personalising at positivegrid.com.