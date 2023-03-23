Sure, Positive Grid’s new Spark GO is tiny – but why does it have AI?

This five-watter doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, and triples as an audio interface.

Just like cell phones in the 90s, portable guitar amplifiers just keep getting smaller. Positive Grid’s new Spark GO is quite literally pocketable – but not only is it small, it packs AI features too.

Spark GO is a five-watt pocket amp for guitar and bass, that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, and triples as an audio interface.

Positive Grid touts the amp to produce “room-filling sound” with the help of computation audio, a passive radiator and anti-vibration technology

Playing-wise, you get 33 amp models and 43 different effects for a smorgasbord of rig combinations. Plus, you get four onboard preset locations to store your favourite sounds.

And then there are the AI features, which are designed to make playing sessions more productive. Smart Jam mode detects your playing and gives it context with an AI drummer and bassist, while Auto Chords mode analyses “millions of songs and display the guitar chords in real time for fun, easy learning.”

To get the most out of Spark GO, Positive Grid recommends downloading its free companion app, which also lets you access over 50,000 tones via the ToneCloud community, and enables video capture mode for quick and quality uploads to social media.

Other features include an eight-hour battery life, a carry strap and a choice of either a classic woven or metal grille.

Spark GO can be pre-ordered at a special introductory price of $109, after which it will be priced at $149.

Learn more at positivegrid.com