A Fender Thinline Telecaster formerly owned by Prince is up for sale on Reverb

A one-of-a-kind Fender Telecaster that once belonged to Prince has been listed for sale on Reverb.com.

The model, which was customised by the artist’s first personal luthier Charley “Chuck” Orr, popped up on the website at the start of the month (1 December) and has a hefty price tag of $51,000.

Although there are no specific details on the year that the instrument was made, the guitar is said to be in good condition and comes with numerous details that confirm its origins. This includes a document from Paisley Park Records stating its authenticity.

Significantly more subtle than the custom-made Cloud guitars he used frequently on stage – which were crafted by luthier Dave Rusan – this Butterscotch Telecaster is most likely used by Prince during his recording sessions.

The axe comes sporting a signature from Orr on the neck and the words ‘Prince 1982’ on the body.

In addition, the axe ships with one of Prince’s personal hard cases, which showcases his early logo, and a signed photograph copy, reading “To Chuck Orr, the greatest guitar maker in the world”.

Details on the instrument’s current owner remain sparse, however, Orr’s estate has confirmed that the inscriptions on the model match the luthier’s handwriting.

In addition, Gear Emporium, the brand that is selling the guitar, has also confirmed that the Thinline Telecaster belonged to the Purple Rain artist throughout the 1980s.

While $51,000 (£39,500) may seem a little steep for the Telecaster, this asking price pails in comparison to the amount that previous models have sold for. In 2020, for example, the artist’s ‘Blue Angel’ guitar, which he used frequently on stage after the release of Purple Rain, sold for an impressive $563,000.

Further details about the Telecaster can be found over at Reverb.