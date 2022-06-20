PRS’ Paul Reed Smith displays his personal pedal collection

PRS’ Paul Reed Smith has revealed his personal pedal collection, which helps him find unique sounds in the studio.

Displaying his extensive collection of 31 pedals which range from vintage rarities to modern classics, the guitar connoisseur took to YouTube to give fans a walkthrough of his stomp boxes which he uses on his tracks.

Long known for plugging directly into the amp when performing live and relying on the tone of his guitars alone, Reed Smith notes that while he’s in the studio, he often needs to grab a pedal.

From the Jam Waterfall to the Crowther Audio Hot Cake, and even to a Mutron Phasor, it is clear that Reed Smith likes to experiment with tone and effects while off of the stage.

He also features some of his favourite pedals that were given to him by friends, such as the Smoky Signal Tubeless which was gifted by his friend in Japan, Nobu.

PRS has released a fair few guitars in the past six months in the wake of the SE Silver Sky, a more affordable version of the John Mayer signature Strat-inspired guitar, which was released in January.

In recent weeks it has been hinted that PRS could be releasing a Telecaster-shaped electric guitar after eagle-eyed fans on The Gear Page forums spotted Myles Kennedy onstage in Hamburg, Germany, strapping on a mysterious new guitar shaped like a telecaster.

While donning a signature telecaster body, the guitar seems to sport the same back-angled reversed PRS headstock that appears on the Silver Sky, along with what looks like a Narrowfield pickup.