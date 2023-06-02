Reactions are mixed to this Coronation-edition Tone Bender from the British Pedal Co

No, Geri Halliwell did not help build this pedal.

British Pedal Company has released the limited-edition King of Fuzz Tone Bender in honour of the recent coronation. The pedal proudly displays some patriotic Union Jack artwork, as well as a King Charles Coronation insignia backplate. But not everyone’s a fan of the release, if the response to Reverb’s demo video is to be believed.

Image: British Pedal Co.British Pedal Co. claim the pedal itself is identical spec wise to the Vintage Series Tone Bender MKII, featuring three hand-selected OC81D Transistors, carbon-comp Resistors and a Carling footswitch.

You can hear it for yourself in Reverb’s demo of the pedal below:

But due to the Union Jack finish – and the general pro-King feel of the thing – reactions to the pedal have been mixed. “I can’t imagine any gear I’d be less likely to buy than stuff with a sodding Union Jack plastered all over it,” commented one viewer.

“Hard pass. Yikes,” said another.

Geri Halliwell also got a fair few mentions. “Oh no, it’s the Ginger spice Fuzz,” wrote one user. “Who tuned this? Geri Halliwell?” said another.

Implied support for the monarchy and overt patriotism aside, British Pedal Co. is also not without its own controversy. Gary Hurst, the original designer of the Tone Bender, distanced himself from its operations in 2016, stating: “I have no connection with this company whatsoever, even though my name is unlawfully all over the text headings to their pedals… They have copied not only the names but also the graphic work on all these pedals.”

It is also alleged that British Pedal Co. also has links to Justin Harrison and Music Ground. In 2012 Harrison, alongside his father, was sentenced for accepting a shipment of stolen guitars.

The comments on Reverb’s demo make this connection, with one writing: “Are y’all gonna support these crooks too?!”

Another encouraged pedal fans to head to a more direct line to the original Tone Bender, writing: “Do everyone a favour and buy a Sola Sound Tone Bender from Macari’s.”

For more information about the British Pedal Co. King of Fuzz, you can head to Reverb.com.