Reverb’s Black Friday sales have begun with limited-time deals from JHS, Chase Bliss and more

Vintage goodies, from guitars and pedals to microphones and synths, are also going on sale.

By Daniel Seah
Reverb Black Friday Sale 2021
Image: Reverb

Black Friday at Reverb.com has begun, with participating brands such as JHS Pedals, Chase Bliss Audio and EarthQuaker Devices slashing prices on its products.

Deals will be available from 22 to 28 November and fresh listings will be added to the site on a daily basis.

Reverb says users can expect to find deals which take up to 70 per cent off products – both pre-owned and new – ranging from guitars and pedals to interfaces, microphones and much more, from makers such as Epiphone, Roland, Shure, Universal Audio and more.

On Reverb’s website, products have also been categorised into different sections for easier browsing. Here’s a look at the electric guitars on sale this Holiday Season.

In a separate blog post, the website also listed some of its favourite highlights from the sale period. They include a brand-new Fender Custom Shop Ltd 1963 Jaguar Journeyman in Ice Blue Metallic finish for $4,377 (usually $5,150).

Fender Jaguar 2021
Image: Reverb

Also listed was a “one-of-a-kind” early ’60s Gibson SG which has been “modified, switched around, cut, broken, fixed, played, loved and is ready to move on” – available for 15 per cent off ($8,495.75 instead of $9,995)

Gibson SG 60s
Image: Reverb

Head over to Reverb.com and check out the deals for yourself.

