Save $650 on a Japanese Fender Strat thanks to Reverb’s May sale event

Gear marketplace Reverb is running a mighty May sale event, and as part of the deals you could save a massive $650 on a mint condition Fender JV Modified 1950s Stratocaster HSS. Usually priced at $1,329, this is one killer deal…

This two-tone Japanese Sunburst model is being sold by Franklin Guitar Works, and will ship with its original factory box, a Fender Deluxe gig bag and tremolo arm. There are multiple available, though there is a limit of one per customer.

“The JV Modified Series combines classic aesthetics with modern playability to suit the needs of today’s guitarist,” reads the item description. “Taking cues from the now highly sought-after ‘Japanese Vintage’ reissues from the early ‘80s, JV Modified guitars are a refined take on a modern classic.”

This particular Strat has a basswood body and hosts a pair of vintage-voiced, single-coil pickups in the neck and middle positions, plus a humbucking pickup in the bridge position. There’s also a push-pull pot on tone 2 to split the humbucking pickup for “sparkling single-coil sounds”.

The neck is V-shaped and crafted from maple, just like its 9.5” radius fingerboard, featuring medium jumbo frets. It also has a six-point synchronised tremolo with bent steel saddles and vintage-style locking tuners.

Elsewhere in Reverb’s sale event, you’ll be able to find deals on more than 200,000 pieces of gear, including more from Fender, Gibson, Korg, Roland, Focusrite, Boss, EQD, and others.

Earlier this month, Gilby Clarke opened an official Reverb shop where he began selling a bunch of his used gear including some stunning guitars and other goodies used in the studio and on tour with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Heart and others. There are still plenty of items available.

