Rivers Cuomo offers alternative to Spotify amid controversy: a Weezer-only streaming service

The controversy surrounding Spotify and its star podcaster Joe Rogan is ongoing, however, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo has found an interesting way to provide an alternative for music fans looking to jump ship: a Weezer-specific streaming service.

The service, Weezify, is a “Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos”. Just like Spotify, it lets users create or follow playlists, however its library is quite limited: when Cuomo made the app, he used it to host over 3,000 demos he had created between 1975 and 2017. No other music is hosted on the site, however.

Weezify users are unable to listen to the new Ed Sheeran, however can purchase any of 12 bundles into which the demos have been split. They’re separated by era, such as Alone, V: Before Weezer, or Alone, XI: The EWBAITE [Everything Will Be Alright in the End] Years.

Cuomo promoted Weezify as an alternative to Spotify, seemingly in response to the recent controversy the streaming platform has been embroiled in, writing in a tweet: “Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify.”

Both Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music from Spotify in a protest against its promotion of Joe Rogan’s podcast, which has been accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. Weezer, however, despite the existence of Weezify, looks to be staying on the platform.

Weezify doesn’t feature The Joe Rogan Experience, or any podcasts at all. Its most recent content is also from three years before COVID-19 broke out into a global pandemic – which, for some people, might be just the thing they need in their streaming service. As long as they’re fans of Rivers Cuomo.

Find out more and download Weezify for yourself over at riverscuomo.com.