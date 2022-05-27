Schecter signs Rob Scallon, announces three shred-centric signature guitar models

Guitarist-YouTuber Rob Scallon has signed with Schecter, kicking off his partnership with three new guitar models.

The guitars include the C-1 Rob Scallon, the C-7 Multiscale Rob Scallon and the C-8 Multiscale Rob Scallon – which are six, seven and eight-stringed models, respectively, available in right and left-handed editions.

Speaking on the new guitars, Scallon said: “In my biased opinion – because I made these guitars to my specs – these are as good as it gets.”

C-1

Advertisement

The six-stringed C-1 has a C-shaped mahogany neck, a 24-fret ebony fingerboard and a neck-through body design with a mahogany centre section and swamp ash wings. Its scale length is 25.5″.

For electronics, the guitar comes with two Schecter Diamond ’78 Rob Scallon humbuckers in the neck and bridge position that route to single volume and tone controls as well as a three-way selector switch.

Other features include Hipshot hardware and locking tuners and a black TUSQ nut. There’s also a matching headstock complete with Scallon’s signature and anchor logo on the back.

Available in Satin Dark Roast finish for $1,299.

C-7 Multiscale

The C-7 multiscale is a seven-stringed guitar that reprises most of the C-1’s features including the C-shaped mahogany neck and neck-through-body design along with electronics and hardware. However, as a multi-scale guitar, it comes in 26.25″ to 25.5″ scale length.

Available in Satin Dark Roast finish for $1,499.

C-8 Multiscale

Advertisement

Like the new seven-string guitar, the eight-string comes in multi-scale length of 27″-25.5″ and is fitted with all of the same electronics and aesthetic features the others in the collection.

Available in Satin Dark Roast finish for $1,599.

Check out a demo of the collection below:

Learn more at schecterguitars.com.