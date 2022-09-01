Ubisoft’s guitar-learning game Rocksmith+ drops this month after a yearlong delay

Ubisoft has announced that its guitar-learning video game Rocksmith+ will finally be released this September.

Originally slated for a Summer 2021 release, Rocksmith+ is a PC-exclusive rhythm game that doubles as a gamified learning tool for guitarists.

Players can be connect an acoustic or electric guitar through an app that uses the phone’s microphone to detect playing – freeing users of the previous version’s 1/4” cable to USB connection requirement.

Also unlike its previous instalment: Rocksmith+ will be a subscription-based service, launching on Ubisoft’s store on 6 September with a song library of over 5,000 tracks. Plans go for $14.99 for a one-month subscription, $39.99 for a three-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

There’s also Rocksmith Workshop, a new user-generated content system that allows users to add arrangements from a list of pre-licensed songs to the library.

Ubisoft has previously stated that the game’s launch library of “thousands of songs” will grow to “millions more in the future”, promising additions from a wide variety of genres including rock, classic, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal, country, Latin, R&B, and more.

The game’s initial launch date was pushed back after a closed beta in September 2021, with the developer choosing to make adjustments based on feedback from testers before releasing the game to the public.

Per PC Gamer, the game’s beta library of 500 songs has since been bumped up tenfold, while improvements have been made to user interface, player progression and support for alternate audio input setups.

“We originally targeted a ‘Summer 2021’ launch on PC,” the developer wrote in a blog post announcing the delay. “We didn’t set a hard date because we wanted the flexibility to react to feedback and to adjust release timelines to match. We’ve mapped out the work we’d like to prioritize following your feedback and decided to push the release of Rocksmith+ to 2022.”