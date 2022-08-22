Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Gibson donating funds from signature guitar sales to Nashville charities

Alex Lifeson of Rush has teamed up with Gibson to donate funds and music gear to two local charities in Nashville.

The guitarist will be donating current and future music royalties from the sales of his recent signature Epiphone Les Paul Axcess guitar to Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Room in the Inn, while Gibson — via its charity wing Gibson Gives — is donating funds directly to each organisation.

Based in the city of Nashville, Monroe Carell hospital employs board-certified music therapists who work with children and their families while Room in the Inn offers a host of services for individuals experiencing homelessness such as meal programs, personal care, and recovery from addiction and mental health issues.

In addition to funds, the American guitar maker’s philanthropic arm has also donated guitars and music gear to the music therapy programs of both organisations to enhance the life of the patients and residents.

“I feel very fortunate that I am able to partner with Gibson Gives to support the important and never-ending work that both the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Room In The Inn supply for the needs of those who are less fortunate,” said Lifeson.

“It is heartbreaking to witness the struggles of a brave child battling an illness that shows no mercy or the destitute soul struggling with both homelessness and hopelessness. If we can lend a helping hand through our support to provide a reprieve for even a moment, then we have done our duty to the community. It is my intention to continue my support in the hope of creating a better world.”

James ‘JC’ Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson added: “With the recent momentum on Gibson Gives, our Artists are truly stepping up to help make music matter even more to communities around the world. We are very proud that our legendary Artist, Alex Lifeson, is taking the lead with his generous actions.”