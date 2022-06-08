Schecter introduces two new “half-electric, half-acoustic” semi-hollow models

Schecter has come out of the woodwork to unveil two new guitars: updated versions of the original C-1 E/A Classic design. Thanks to the semi-hollow guitars’ Fishman Powerbridge piezo pickup system, both new launches are being marketed as “half electric, half acoustic”.

A new take on the original classic model, which was available in a Cat’s Eye finish and donning a rosewood fretboard, the two new releases employ a whole host of new features and showcase two increasingly eye-catching designs.

Features include the Fishman Powerbridge piezo pickup system, 24 jumbo frets and a set of Schecter locking tuners. What’s more, the new designs also pair a set of passive Schecter USA Pasadena Plus (bridge) and Pasadena (neck) humbuckers to capture that signature metal sound that the brand has become renowned for.

Available in a Satin Vintage Pelham Blue and a Faded Vintage Sunburst finish, the semi-hollow design is made from Mahogany and features an arched top, while the Sunburst design combines a Zebrawood top to capture that distinctive grain.

Ivory multi-ply binding is used around the edge and around the swoosh-shaped f-hole of each model and the back of the model locates a battery compartment for the Powerbridge system.

In addition to the cosmetic redesign of the original model, the latest launches also combine a host of new features, targeting users who prioritise versatility in their playing.

Using Schecter’s Ultra Access neck joint, 24 jumbo frets and carbon fibre reinforcement rods, the neck join sculpts away excess materials and makes it easier than ever to access the upper frets and play with ease.There’s also a three-piece mahogany neck, which comes in a 25.5” scale length and a thin C profile, and a 14-inch radius ebony fretboard.

The array of controls included also allow for increased nuance and technicality to be accessed. Here, features include both Magnetic Volume and Tone with a Push-Pull and Piezo Volume and Tone. The three-way output switch allows players to isolate Magnetic and Piezo, but also combine and blend the two for a more diverse sound.

The standard three-way pickup selector for the two passive humbuckers also comes included on the half-electric, half-acoustic models, as is expected with most Schecter designs.

Originally costing $2149, Schecter has currently slashed the price down to just $1499 – an offer not expected to last long.

Find out more about the two new C-1 E/A Classics on the brand’s website.