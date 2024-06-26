Seymour Duncan’s new Phat Cat Silencer pickups boasts “true P-90 tones” without noise and the need for complex mods

Love the growl of P-90 pickups but not a fan of buzz? Looking to explore some new tones but your guitar is only set up for humbuckers? Seymour Duncan’s new Phat Cat Silencer humbucker set might just be the answer.

True to its name, the set combines Seymour Duncan’s Vintage P-90 Silencer design with its humbucker-sized Phat Cats for some classic P-90 tones without noise.

Popular as the P-90 may be — with Pete Townshend, Carlos Santana and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi among its most celebrated users, the pickup’s noisy reputation has often deterred players. Their niche size also often limits them to “purpose-built guitars”, says the firm.

Here’s where the Phat Cat Silencer pickup set comes in. With it, you can enjoy the full tonal richness of P-90s without the dreaded buzz and without any “major guitar surgery”. These pickups are drop-in replacements for most standard humbucker routes, allowing you to seamlessly switch out your current humbucker. The output has also been matched to the original spec for a true vintage P-90 feel and response.

Players can choose between Vintage and Hot bridge pickup variations, both of which pair perfectly with the firm’s Phat Cat Silencer neck pickup. The pickups also come in gold and nickel finishes, with prices starting at $278 for a set and $139 per pickup.

“The Phat Cat Silencer is the easiest way to achieve that thick and edgy single-coil sound that only P90s can deliver,” says the company.

Check out the pickups in action below.

Earlier this year, Seymour Duncan released a new set of signature pickups for blues-rock virtuoso Eric Gales as well as the alt.metal Blackout humbuckers. The latter, “designed for heavy riffs in lower tunings”, are said to “enhance the low-end tightness” while “adding top-end bite without harshness”.

Learn more at Seymour Duncan.