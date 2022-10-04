Shred away with the new ‘Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp’ instructional course

Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is offering guitar players around the world a chance to learn from the master himself with the launch of his new online guitar course.

The series — dubbed the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp — includes over 12 hours of content and more than 90 individual videos across 10 sections. Joined by fellow BLS guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will be teaching his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos.

The course will also feature deep dives into various BLS songs and Ozzy Osbourne tunes like Suicide Messiah, Stillborn, No More Tears, Angel of Mercy, and Mama, I’m Coming Home. For those looking to learn from the master himself, the programme is set to launch on 14 October via online guitar school Riffhard.

“The lessons will enhance all players’ knowledge of the guitar in fun and informative videos as only Zakk can deliver,” a press release states. And despite its title, the course will be suitable for guitar players of all levels, from beginners to advanced guitarists.

“We’re gonna be going through a whole bunch of stuff,” says Wylde. “We’re gonna be going through scales, diatonic, pentatonic, intervallic studies, chords, a whole bunch of songs and stuff like that. Nowhere in this course is going to help your bench press or your deadlift and it definitely won’t help you pick up any chicks or get a date.”

The Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp is now available for pre-order at $79 until 14 October, when the course moves to the full price of $99. All lessons in the course will also be available to stream forever.

