Slash and Gibson team up for a special Les Paul to commemorate the rocker’s latest album, 4

Slash and Gibson have teamed up on a limited edition Les Paul to commemorate the top hat-donning rocker’s fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album Edition comes in a Translucent Cherry finish and is decked out with signature appointments that are sure to excite collectors and fans of the top hat-donning rocker.

The guitar features a mahogany body and AAA flamed maple top, as well as a 50s profile mahogany neck and an Indian rosewood fingerboard.

Two Gibson Custom BurstBucker Alnico 2 humbuckers come fitted, and all electronics are hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors.

The guitar pays homage to Slash’s latest album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators with the inclusion of a vinyl copy of 4 along with some case candy: a Slash 4 sticker, 4 guitar pick tin with eight different guitar picks and a signed poster from the members of the band.

Some other appointments include either Grover or Schaller straploks, a Slash Signature truss rod cover and keystone tuners.

As the guitars come in very limited numbers – just 250 units – fans looking to pick up one of these will probably do well to act quickly. They are priced at $3,299 apiece and come with a hardshell case adorned with the 4 logo.

4, which is the latest album from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, released on 11 February as the first record to be put out by Gibson Records. The 10-track album was recorded in Nashville’s RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb in a mostly live setting.