Slash shreds wallets everywhere with his new $14,999 Gibson Signature Guitar

Slash has partnered with Gibson to unleash a new six-string beast into the world. Named the Custom Slash 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition, the guitar is both a collector’s dream and a bank account’s worst nightmare.

With just 50 units available and featuring a face-melting price tag of $14,999, you’ll need some serious chops and deep pockets to score one of these axes.

According to Slash, the guitar is based on the “beautiful and killer-sounding” 1963 ES-335 Gibson he used for “more than a few songs” on his new blues album Orgy of the Damned.

“Gibson has now built a fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out,” Slash says.

Arriving in a Vintage Sunburst finish with Murphy Lab Light Aging to match his original, the ES-335 Collector’s Edition features a solid maple centre block and a 3-ply maple/poplar/maple board. The guitar also sports a mahogany neck with a SlimTaper 60s C-shape profile, Indian rosewood fretboard, and 22 medium-jumbo frets.

Other features include a Bigsby B7 vibrato tailpiece, unpotted Custombucker Alnico 2 humbuckers, and period-correct nylon saddles.

Buyers will receive a delicious collection of case candy that includes a signed copy of Slash’s new album, Orgy of the Damned, a signed copy of The Collection: Slash coffee table book, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

They will also be invited to attend an exclusive VIP experience at the Gibson Garage Nashville, where Slash and his blues band will treat fans to an intimate live performance and signing event.

Speaking to Total Guitar recently, the Les Paul loyalist revealed that he used a Fender Stratocaster in his cover of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac classic Oh Well on the new album.

“For me that song was one of my favourites,” Slash said of the track. “I remember when they used to play it on the radio back in the ’70s, and I always loved it.”

“Y’know I’ve jammed the riff a few times but I have never played the full song. My take on it is a little bit more hard-driving than most, right? It was a hell of a lot of fun to play. And I’m playing a Strat, too, which you never hear me use.”

