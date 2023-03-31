SolidGoldFX launches the BETA-V, a bass preamp and overdrive effects pedal

SolidGoldFX has launched the BETA-V, a bass preamp and overdrive effects pedal that promises to “capture the warmth and grit of vintage tube amps”.

According to SGFX, the BETA-V was designed with the sound of “big, old Ampeg-style tube setups” in mind – though without the clunky form factor.

Notably, the brand’s classic Beta bass architecture has been reworked and expanded to deliver a wider range of tones. The low-pass filter now has 2 settings for bumped or scooped-mids, as well as a true bypass switch for a more transparent experience. Meanwhile, the Drive control has been reworked for lower gain applications or hotter basses.

The BETA-V also sports an active 2-band post gain EQ allowing you to boost or cut your highs and lows with a flat response in the centre. Dialling in anything from punchy overdriven Lemmy tones to the fattest, deepest soul shaking dub is now just a few knob twists away. Complete with top-mounted jacks and 9-18 V DC operations, the pedal promises to deliver a ‘serious kick’ for bass players.

Hand-made in Montreal, Canada, the BETA-V can be purchased for £199. You can get yours directly from solidgoldfx.com.

Check out a demo of the BETA-V below.